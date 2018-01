Ex-ArthroCare Exec Gets 4 Years In $750M False Sales Plot

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 8:13 PM EST) -- The former chief financial officer of medical device maker ArthroCare Corp. was sentenced on Friday to more than four years in prison for his role in a fraudulent revenue-boosting scheme that cost investors more than $750 million.



Michael Gluk, 59, of Austin, Texas, was sentenced to 50 months in prison and ordered to forfeit $677,804 and pay a $50,000 fine. The sentencing comes just over two months after former ArthroCare CEO Michael Baker, 58, was hit with a 20-year stretch and ordered to forfeit $13.7 million and...

