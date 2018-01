Mental Health Centers Submitted False Claims, Mass. Says

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 7:57 PM EST) -- Massachusetts lodged a False Claims Act suit in federal court Friday against the operators of a number of mental health centers, alleging they improperly billed the state Medicaid program for services provided by unlicensed, unqualified and unsupervised employees.



The complaint seeks to recover MassHealth’s payments to South Bay Mental Health Center Inc. and its subsequent owners — which include an H.I.G. Capital LLC affiliate — for claims they knew were false, alleging they billed for services provided by unlicensed social workers who weren’t properly supervised even...

