Employment Pact Seen As Paper Tiger In Trump-Bannon Feud

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 7:58 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump's recent threat to use an employment agreement to muzzle former chief strategist Steve Bannon after he slammed the administration in a controversial tell-all book is an unusual move for a sitting president, even though the tactic is commonplace in the business world and puts the dispute in familiar territory for employment attorneys.



Every day, employers around the country invoke pacts that they say bar current or former workers from disclosing sensitive information or criticizing the company. But that employer isn't usually the chief...

To view the full article, register now.