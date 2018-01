Tepco, GE Escape $5B Fukushima Radiation Suit

Law360, New York (January 5, 2018, 7:17 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Friday dumped a $5 billion suit against Tokyo Electric Power Co. and General Electric Co. over alleged radiation risks to U.S. Navy members responding to the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, saying her court lacked jurisdiction over the sailors' claims.



More than 150 California-based U.S. Navy first responders claimed that Tepco knew there were problems at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station as soon as five hours after a March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami but didn't warn the U.S. responders who...

