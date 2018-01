Ex-NJ Police Chief Cops To Off-Duty Work Fraud

Law360, Trenton (January 5, 2018, 5:53 PM EST) -- A former New Jersey police chief on Friday admitted to defrauding the Jersey City Housing Authority by accepting more than $31,000 in compensation for off-duty security officer work that he never did, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.



Former Jersey City Police Chief Philip D. Zacche, 61, of Manalapan, pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson in Trenton federal court to one count of embezzling money belonging to the housing authority. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the gross...

