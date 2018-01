Disk Drive Consumers Will Ask 9th Circ. To Revive MDL

Law360, Washington (January 8, 2018, 7:14 PM EST) -- A class of optical disk drive end consumers on Friday said that they will go to the Ninth Circuit to try and revive their claims in multidistrict litigation accusing Samsung, Toshiba and Philips of conspiring to fix prices on the products that ended up in the computers the customers bought.



The class is known as the indirect purchaser class because they bought ODDs and devices using them at the end of the supply chain rather than straight from the manufacturers. The target of their notice of...

To view the full article, register now.