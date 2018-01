NYC Says Owner Fraud Dooms Cert. Bid In Seized Cabs Spat

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 6:58 PM EST) -- The New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission told a federal judge Friday that fraudulent ownership of cars it seizes for presumably operating as unlicensed for-hire taxicabs dooms a class certification bid by drivers claiming their constitutional rights were violated by the seizures.



The New York City TLC asked U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams to reject a motion for class certification from plaintiffs Angel DeCastro, Susan Calvo and Kelly Macon in their suit claiming the city’s warrantless practice of seizing suspected unlicensed for-hire taxicabs violates the...

To view the full article, register now.