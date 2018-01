VTech To Settle FTC Children's Privacy Claims For $650K

Law360, Springfield (January 8, 2018, 9:15 PM EST) -- Children’s toymaker VTech Electronics Ltd. agreed to pay $650,000 Monday to settle charges brought by the Federal Trade Commission stemming from a 2015 data breach in which the personal information of children, including pictures and home addresses, were made vulnerable to a hacker.



The settlement was filed simultaneously with the FTC’s complaint against VTech and represents the FTC’s first prosecution of an electronic-toy maker for violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act. But Tom Pahl, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, told reporters Monday...

To view the full article, register now.