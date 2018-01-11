By David Kluft January 11, 2018, 5:07 PM ESTLaw360, New York (January 11, 2018, 5:07 PM EST) -- Jan. 15 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, marking what would have been the 89th birthday of the great civil rights leader and Baptist minister. Although copyright is not (and should not be) the first thing that comes to mind when we think of King, the impact of his legacy on copyright law ought to be somewhere on the list. Indeed, King’s name has popped up as the litigant, author, or subject matter of dozens of copyright cases. Here are five things you should know about...
Martin Luther King Jr. And Copyright: 5 Things To Know
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login