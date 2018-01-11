Martin Luther King Jr. And Copyright: 5 Things To Know

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 5:07 PM EST) -- Jan. 15 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, marking what would have been the 89th birthday of the great civil rights leader and Baptist minister. Although copyright is not (and should not be) the first thing that comes to mind when we think of King, the impact of his legacy on copyright law ought to be somewhere on the list. Indeed, King’s name has popped up as the litigant, author, or subject matter of dozens of copyright cases. Here are five things you should know about...

To view the full article, register now.