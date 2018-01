Clifford Chance Nabs Ex-NY Prosecutor, Cyber Pro

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 3:15 PM EST) -- The former criminal chief at the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s office who later helped New York’s financial regulator draft first-of-their-kind cybersecurity regulations for banks and insurers has joined Clifford Chance LLP.



Celeste Koeleveld is a former chief of the criminal division at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and general counsel for New York State’s Department of Financial Services. Koeleveld, who joined Clifford Chance as partner on Jan. 8, said her nearly three decades of public service will help her as she...

