King & Spalding Adds Former Prosecutor To Chicago Office

Law360, Chicago (January 9, 2018, 9:24 PM EST) -- King & Spalding added another member of the Illinois Northern District U.S. Attorney’s Office to the roster in its newest Chicago office Monday, with a former prosecutor joining its special matters and government investigations practice, the firm announced.



Patrick Otlewski is the third former federal prosecutor to join the firm’s Chicago office since former U.S. Attorney Zachary Fardon in August announced his decision to help the firm establish a city presence. However, despite having a working relationship with Fardon that dates back to their days at...

To view the full article, register now.