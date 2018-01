More Than 20 Firms Guided The 10 Largest M&A Deals In 2017

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 1:59 PM EST) -- More than 20 law firms provided legal services on the 10 largest mergers and acquisitions deals announced in 2017, with Latham & Watkins LLP and Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz among those that helped with more than one of the year’s top 10 transactions, and the trend of industries undergoing major consolidation is expected to continue in 2018.



The largest deals of 2017 included an unconventional health care blockbuster, a massive entertainment industry shakeup and a proposed tie-up between two semiconductor giants that could become the...

