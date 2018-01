Docs Weren't Warned About AndroGel's Risks, Jury Told

Law360, Chicago (January 8, 2018, 9:16 PM EST) -- The label on AbbVie Inc.’s AndroGel misled doctors about the drug’s dangers, counsel for a man who suffered clots in his lungs while using the testosterone replacement therapy product told an Illinois federal jury Monday.



In opening arguments for the third bellwether trial against AbbVie in the multidistrict litigation over testosterone replacement therapy drugs, counsel for plaintiff Robert Nolte said the label on AndroGel only said doctors needed to monitor their patients’ red blood cell counts to protect them from a risk of blood clots....

To view the full article, register now.