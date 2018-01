Supreme Court Won't Review $2.7M Suit Against Care Center

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 7:45 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Monday to review a South Dakota Supreme Court decision that left in place a jury verdict in favor of a care center for people with mental illnesses, which was accused of contributing to a patient’s death and not consulting his family before cremating him.



In an order that did not comment on the case, the high court denied certiorari to Bernadine Red Bear, who sought a new trial in her $2.7 million suit against SESDAC Inc. over the death and...

