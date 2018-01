Mass. Court Affirms Use Of Deposition In Med Mal Case

Law360, Los Angeles (January 8, 2018, 8:03 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts appellate court on Monday cleared a doctor of medical malpractice, saying a trial judge properly allowed the use of deposition testimony of another doctor in the case who, after being charged with Medicare fraud, had invoked his privilege against self-incrimination and refused to testify at trial.



In a published opinion, a three-judge Appeals Court panel affirmed a jury’s verdict finding Dr. Khaled Sorour not liable in a suit brought by Philip Hasouris accusing the anesthesiologist and other health care providers of negligence in knee...

To view the full article, register now.