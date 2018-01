Finjan Says Symantec Unit Owes $30M In IP Trial Rematch

Law360, San Jose (January 8, 2018, 10:22 PM EST) -- Months after a California federal jury ordered Symantec unit Blue Coat Systems to pay Finjan Inc. $490,000 for infringing two cybersecurity patents, Finjan greeted eight new jurors Monday and asked for $30 million for two other patents on which the prior jury hung.



During opening statements Monday in the retrial, Finjan attorney Paul Andre of Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP told jurors that in 2015, his client secured a nearly $40 million verdict against Blue Coat over infringed patents, but glossed over the November verdict,...

