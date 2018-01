Orbital Seeks Docs From Heckler & Koch In $27M Army Suit

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 6:12 PM EST) -- Orbital ATK asked a Minnesota federal court Monday to force Heckler & Koch GmbH to cough up documents in its $27 million lawsuit over a U.S. Army contract dispute, arguing the German weapons giant is intentionally trying to slow the case down while it appeals a partial arbitration denial to the Eighth Circuit.



Despite being asked for the documents months ago, Heckler & Koch has produced just 87 documents — less than what had been requested — and has otherwise refused to say precisely when it...

