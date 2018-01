New Venue Reform Act May Upend Bankruptcy Bar In Del., NY

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 9:42 PM EST) -- Two senators have unveiled a sweeping bankruptcy venue reform bill that would force companies to file for bankruptcy in the state where they conduct most of their business, a change that could upend New York and Delaware’s status as the go-to districts for high-profile corporate restructurings.



John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., introduced the Bankruptcy Venue Reform Act of 2017 on Monday. In a statement, the pair said their legislation would ensure that corporations are held accountable to “small businesses, employees, retirees” and other creditors,...

