TUI, Royal Caribbean JV Scores €1.2B Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 3:26 PM EST) -- TUI AG said Friday it will pass its Hapag-Lloyd Cruises subsidiary to TUI Cruises, a joint venture between TUI and Freshfields client Royal Caribbean, in a deal that values the cruise business at €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion). Germany-based TUI said that adding Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, which specializes in luxury and expedition cruises in German-speaking markets, will allow TUI and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. to expand their partnership into the luxury and expedition market. “In light of the transaction it is anticipated the luxury and expedition fleet will grow in the coming years, as it is expected that the demand for luxury and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS