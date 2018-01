Uber Agrees To Pay $3M To End Drivers' Service Fees Suit

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 2:30 PM EST) -- Uber Technologies Inc. has agreed to pay $3 million to end a suit alleging it miscalculated the fees it deducted from fares earned by a proposed class of New York state drivers, according to a settlement notice filed Monday in New York federal court.



Two drivers who sued in 2015 alleging Uber misclassified drivers as independent contractors urged U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis to sign off on the deal in a motion for preliminary approval, arguing it fairly compensates the class for their alleged losses when...

