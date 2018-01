FBI Boss Calls Encryption 'Major' Public Safety Threat

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 9:08 PM EST) -- Federal authorities’ incapacity to access encrypted digital devices has become a “major public safety issue,” new FBI head Christopher Wray said Tuesday as he called on technology firms to find a way to both comply with court orders and protect data security.



The FBI was unable to view evidence stored on nearly 7,800 electronic devices in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30 despite having a warrant, Wray said at a cybersecurity conference at Fordham University.



Wray, who took over the office in August after leading the...

