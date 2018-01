Cadwalader Out To Sink Six Flags Proxy Malpractice Beef

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 6:33 PM EST) -- Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP on Tuesday invited a skeptical trial judge to spike Daniel Snyder's $17.2 million malpractice suit over fees that the Washington Redskins owner's investment vehicle had to pay UBS for his Six Flags proxy fight, arguing that too much time elapsed between the alleged malpractice and Snyder's New York lawsuit.



Judge O. Peter Sherwood's predecessor on the case put the law firm on the hook before a June decision by the state's high court found issues of fact for a jury. One...

To view the full article, register now.