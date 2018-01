How Sanctuary City Regs Could Impact Houston Real Estate

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 11:57 AM EST) -- President Donald Trump’s sanctuary city ban has been enmeshed in litigation since it was enacted, as has the Texas Legislature’s version, SB4. But while the bans’ futures may not be certain, they still stand to exact broad impacts, both in Houston and beyond.



Houston builders have been vocal about potential fallouts in the construction workforce if the bans are enforced. If unauthorized workers view Houston as a risky place to live as a result of SB4, they will move to friendlier states such as Florida, which...

To view the full article, register now.