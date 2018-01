Intel Investors Say Stock Fell After Security Flaw Reveal

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 9:06 PM EST) -- Investors hit Intel Corp. with a stock-drop putative class action in California federal court on Wednesday, alleging that news of two previously unreported security flaws, dubbed Spectre and Meltdown, prompted share prices to tumble more than 5 percent over two days.



