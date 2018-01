Fed. Circ. Lets Telecom's NASA Contract Challenge Lie

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 9:57 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday refused to revive a bid protest by a New Jersey telecom that had been removed from an up-to-$20 billion NASA information technology contract, affirming a federal claims judge’s decision that the company didn’t meet the project’s size standard.



In a brief order that contained no reasoning, a three-judge panel upheld a January 2017 decision from Federal Claims Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby, who had found that York Telecom Corp. had more than the maximum number of workers needed to qualify for a...

