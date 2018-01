Enviros Say Dakota Access Attys Sued Philosophy, Not Entity

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 9:45 PM EST) -- The operator of the controversial Dakota Access pipeline that has sued various environmental groups accusing them of destroying company property and threatening executives with death improperly named an environmental "philosophy" and “nonentity” as a defendant in the suit, attorneys told a North Dakota federal judge Wednesday.



Energy Transfer Equity LP and Energy Transfer Partners LP sued Greenpeace International, Greenpeace Inc., BankTrack, EarthFirst! and several unnamed individuals in August for allegedly violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act through their activities opposing the controversial oil pipeline....

