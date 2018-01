3 Airlines To Pay $29.4M To Settle Price-Fixing Class Action

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 7:04 PM EST) -- Three airlines accused of fixing the price of long-haul flights to Pacific destinations have agreed to pay a total of $29.4 million to settle a proposed class action, passengers told a California federal court Wednesday.



The plaintiffs moved for preliminary approval in the Northern District of California of the agreements with Philippine Airlines Inc., Air New Zealand Ltd. and China Airlines Ltd. The deals would leave just two carriers left fighting the suit — All Nippon Airways Co. Ltd. and EVA Airways Corp. — which have...

