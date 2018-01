Ill. Court Affirms Man's $21M Railroad Injury Verdict

Law360, Springfield (January 11, 2018, 5:46 PM EST) -- An Illinois appellate panel on Wednesday affirmed a man's $21.4 million award over a traumatic foot injury he sustained working for Norfolk Southern Railway Co., finding none of the railroad's challenged issues about the trial amounted to reversible error or prejudice to the defendant.



A Cook County jury awarded Michael Parsons $22.4 million in 2015, which was later reduced to $21.4 million, finding that Parsons was zero percent negligent or had contributed in any way to the incident that crushed his left foot in September of...

