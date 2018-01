US Blasts Raytheon Escape Bid In Mass. Cleanup Liability

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 6:20 PM EST) -- The federal government urged a Massachusetts federal court Wednesday to keep alive its suit seeking money to clean up contaminated groundwater from weapons development and testing by Raytheon Co. in Bedford, Massachusetts, saying the claims brought in the instant suit were not resolved in a previous case.



The government refuted Raytheon’s argument that a 1993 settlement bars its bid for reimbursement of the cleanup costs and a binding judgment for future costs, as the instant suit addresses issues separate from those settled decades prior, the filing...

