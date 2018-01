Hotel Workers Say Fingerprint Data Suit Should Be Remanded

Law360, Springfield (January 11, 2018, 8:56 PM EST) -- A class of hotel employees asked a federal court to remand a suit alleging Pineapple Hospitality Co. violated Illinois' stringent biometric data law by collecting worker fingerprints, arguing that neither party is able to show that the suit stands up to federal jurisdiction.



Pineapple petitioned to remove the case from Cook County Circuit Court to the Northern District of Illinois in November, claiming the suit’s “amount in controversy well exceeds the jurisdictional minimum of $5,000,000,” Pineapple said in its filing last year. The suit was originally...

