TiVo Launches 2 More Patent Suits In Comcast IP Battle

Law360, Los Angeles (January 11, 2018, 10:09 PM EST) -- TiVo Inc. on Wednesday filed two separate lawsuits in Boston and Los Angeles accusing Comcast Corp. of infringing its patents for interactive programming technology, marking the latest salvo in a dispute that has already seen the U.S. International Trade Commission ban the import of certain Comcast products.



The suit launched by TiVo’s parent company, Rovi Guides Inc., in California federal court claimed that Comcast’s X1 platform infringes six of TiVo's patents covering technology for recording, pausing and restarting live TV programming, and the suit that Rovi’s...

