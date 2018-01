FERC Says Tribe's Objection To Pipeline Work Came Too Late

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 2:32 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Wednesday stuck by the green light it had given a Kinder Morgan unit to begin construction on a pipeline expansion project, saying that the Narragansett Indian Tribal Historic Preservation Office and others had waited too long to voice objections to the since-completed project.



NITHPO had argued in May last year that FERC hadn't properly considered the Connecticut Expansion Project's impact on religious and cultural ceremonial stone landscapes and hadn't meaningfully consulted with the tribal historic preservation office when it allowed...

