NYC Applebee's Operator Says Judge's Report Could Ruin It

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 7:02 PM EST) -- A company that runs New York City-area Applebee’s restaurants pushed back Thursday against a Brooklyn federal judge’s report that said tipped workers had wages improperly withheld for years, arguing the potential $100 million price tag suggested in the report could lead to its “ruination.”



U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl L. Pollak’s October report found that defendant Apple-Metro Inc. failed to properly alert workers it was holding back tip credits. As a result, it wasn’t entitled to take that money, she held in two consolidated restaurant pay actions....

