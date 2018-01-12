Expert Analysis

Ericsson Ruling Provides Guidance On FRAND Royalty Rates

By Fei Deng and Mario Lopez January 12, 2018, 5:11 PM EST

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 5:11 PM EST) -- On Nov. 8, 2017, Judge James Selna of the U.S. District Court in the Central District of California issued a decision (published later on Dec. 21) in TCL v. Ericsson determining fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory (FRAND) royalty rates for Ericsson’s standard-essential patent (SEP) portfolios for the 2G, 3G and 4G cellular standards. Not only does this decision establish the FRAND royalty rate for a major licensor’s cellular SEP portfolios, but it also lays out an economic framework for determining FRAND royalty rates that may be used by...
