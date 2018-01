Investor Claiming Phony EB-5 Project Settles $1.5M Suit

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 7:58 PM EST) -- A Chinese investor who was allegedly defrauded of $1.5 million as part of an investment scheme exploiting her desire to obtain U.S. residency through U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ EB-5 visa program settled her suit Thursday.



Sophie Harrison, Shengrun International Industry Group Inc. and Sino-USA Entrepreneur Association Inc. have agreed to pay Shuting Kang $530,000 and an additional 3.7 million RMB ($573,000) to resolve claims that they bilked her out of $1.5 million, according to Brian Y. Lee, who represents Harrison and the two companies, on...

