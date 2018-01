NJ Firefighters' Suits Over Siren Hearing Loss Consolidated

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (January 12, 2018, 9:14 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has granted a bid from current and retired firefighters to consolidate state actions that allege a company's fire engine sirens caused them to suffer hearing loss, accepting claims from both sides that common issues and the large number of parties involved warranted such centralized management.



In a notice published Wednesday, the state judiciary said the high court has granted the application to designate the firefighters' lawsuits against Federal Signal Corp. as Multicounty Litigation, with the cases assigned to Superior Court Judge...

