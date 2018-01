Microsoft Tells High Court Feds Can't Grab Overseas Info

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 5:24 PM EST) -- Microsoft has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold a ruling preventing the federal government from unilaterally requesting user data that the company stores overseas, arguing Thursday that Congress never meant to expand the government’s powers beyond U.S. borders without the cooperation of foreign countries.



Microsoft urged the justices to uphold a 2016 Second Circuit ruling handing a victory to the tech giant, which had succeeded in quashing a warrant issued under the Stored Communications Act that would have forced it to produce customer email content...

