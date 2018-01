Ex-General's Private Emails Sought In Stuxnet Leak Probe

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 9:57 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors trying to find government sources behind a New York Times reporter’s book on a cyberattack that sabotaged Iran’s nuclear program got a court order to access former Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Chairman Gen. James Cartwright’s personal email, new documents unsealed in D.C. federal court show.



Investigators applied in October 2012 for records of messages sent and received by Gen. Cartwright on his Gmail account, and for another to track the emails of a second official being probed for speaking to veteran Times journalist...

To view the full article, register now.