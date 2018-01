Ex-Knicks Star's Defamation Claims Run Into Doubting Judge

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 7:33 PM EST) -- Former basketball star Charles Oakley has an "uphill climb" to prevail on his defamation claims against New York Knicks owner James Dolan after a shoving incident last year at Madison Square Garden, a Manhattan federal judge said Friday.



U.S. District Judge Richard J. Sullivan tipped his hand at a huddle with lawyers for the famed former power forward and for Dolan, who plans a motion to dismiss the September complaint.



The suit stems from a February 2017 incident at a Knicks game when Oakley was approached by...

