Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting Victim's Family Sues Delta

Law360, Miami (January 12, 2018, 9:51 PM EST) -- The family of a Georgia woman killed during the mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport last year has filed suit in Florida state court seeking to hold Delta Air Lines Inc., Broward County, the Broward Sheriff's Office and private security companies liable for monetary damages.



Timothy J. Woltering, who filed the suit on behalf of the estate of his mother, Olga Woltering, said that the shooting was a foreseeable threat given other recent mass shootings and shootings at airports around the world. He also claims...

