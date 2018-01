Euro Trade Groups Urge Justices To Side With Microsoft

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 3:34 PM EST) -- Major European trade organizations told the U.S. Supreme Court that if the justices overturn a decision quashing a warrant served on Microsoft and allow the U.S. Department of Justice to grab data stored overseas, they would place international companies in the uncomfortable position of having to choose between violating European privacy laws or an American search warrant.



The organizations, which represent major industrial companies in Germany, Poland, France and Ireland, on Thursday filed an amicus brief supporting Microsoft and urging the justices to uphold a 2016...

