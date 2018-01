Feds Ask NY Court To Allow DACA Rollback To Continue

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 9:08 PM EST) -- Individuals, organizations and states challenging the Trump administration’s move to roll back the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program have failed to establish that the rollback should be temporarily paused by the New York federal court, the federal government has argued.



The Eastern District of New York should deny the plaintiffs’ preliminary injunction bids because federal officials rationally explained their decision to rescind DACA, the move to roll back the program is not subject to rulemaking procedures that call for public notices and comment periods, and...

To view the full article, register now.