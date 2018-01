5 Cos. Launch IPOs Surpassing $1B As January Gains Steam

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 5:16 PM EST) -- An Argentine airport retailer, a private-equity backed gaming machines company and three venture-backed life science firms launched initial public offerings surpassing $1 billion on Tuesday, adding to a growing stack of deals set to price in late January.



Corporación América Airports SA set terms Tuesday on the largest deal of the batch, telling regulators it plans to offer 28.6 million shares priced between $19 and $23, raising $600 million at midpoint. The company is directly offering 11.9 million shares in the IPO, using proceeds mostly to...

To view the full article, register now.