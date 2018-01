DOD Fights Cities' Bid For Docs In Suit Over Gun Database

Law360, Philadelphia (January 16, 2018, 4:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Defense said Friday that the cities of New York, Philadelphia and San Francisco were not entitled to expedited discovery in their bid for an injunction to compel the agency to fully comply with criminal database reporting requirements as part of their push to curb gun violence.



The DOD said the statute that underpins the cities’ petition, the Administrative Procedure Act, restricts judicial review to the existing administrative record and does not permit additional discovery except under exceptional circumstances.



“Even where a court...

