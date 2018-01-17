Real Estate Rumors: Taconic, Lennar, 601W

Law360, Minneapolis (January 17, 2018, 8:12 PM EST) -- Taconic Investment Partners is buying 12 rental buildings in the Bronx from Related Cos. and New York City pension funds for slightly more than $70 million, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday, citing sources. The deal is for a total of 368 rent-stabilized apartments, and the buildings are located in Fordham, Concourse and Belmont, according to the report. The units are mainly from a 20-building portfolio the sellers bought for $112.5 million in 2015, The Real Deal said.



Lennar Corp. has purchased a South Florida development...

