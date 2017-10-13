NY's Silver Loses High Court Attempt, Clearing Retrial Path

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 1:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, meaning the former lawmaker’s spring retrial on corruption charges will likely proceed as planned.



