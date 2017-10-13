NY's Silver Loses High Court Attempt, Clearing Retrial Path

By Jody Godoy

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 1:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, meaning the former lawmaker’s spring retrial on corruption charges will likely proceed as planned.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday denied former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver's appeal of part of a Second Circuit ruling that overturned his convictions on corruption charges. (Law360) Silver had asked the Supreme Court to revisit part of a Second Circuit ruling that overturned his convictions on corruption charges, arguing the appeals court had...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Sheldon Silver, Petitioner v. United States


Case Number

17-562

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

October 13, 2017

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular