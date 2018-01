Tribal Construction Co. Wants Quick Win In FCA Suit

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 8:20 PM EST) -- A Native American-owned construction management company asked an Oklahoma federal court Monday for a quick win in litigation accusing it of submitting false claims to the government regarding projects at a U.S. Army ammunition plant, saying the owners of a subcontractor lack evidence to support their False Claims Act allegations.



Native American Services Corp., or NASCO, contended that Sasquatch Construction LLC owners Eric S. Montalvo and Christopher Kannady cannot meet their burden to prove that the contractor made false claims to the government for subpar work,...

To view the full article, register now.