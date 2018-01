Chicago Pays $115M To Woman Paralyzed At O'Hare Airport

Law360, Los Angeles (January 16, 2018, 9:35 PM EST) -- The city of Chicago has paid $115 million to a woman paralyzed from the waist down by a falling pedestrian shelter at O’Hare International Airport, with the deal ending the city’s challenge to a jury’s award of $148 million to the woman, her attorneys announced Tuesday.



The deal sees the city of Chicago and its insurance carrier pay plaintiff Tierney Darden the $115 million rather than continuing to challenge the damages verdict handed down by a Cook County jury in August, according to the announcement released...

