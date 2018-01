Tribes Win Bid To Pause Burial Grounds Suit Until April

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 6:08 PM EST) -- An Alabama federal judge agreed on Tuesday to pause the Muscogee Creek Nation’s suit accusing the Poarch Band of Creek Indians of obtaining sacred tribal burial grounds under false pretenses while the two hash out a deal to settle the case.



U.S. District Judge Myron H. Thompson granted a joint motion asking to temporarily stay the case while the two tribes pursue settlement negotiations to resolve the suit, which accuses the Poarch Band of obtaining Hickory Ground, a historical ceremonial site in Wetumpka, Alabama, under false...

