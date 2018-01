Trump Cos. Blasted For 'Bully' Tactics In Panama Hotel Case

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 7:16 PM EST) -- Two companies that own units in a swanky Trump-branded hotel in Panama asked a New York federal court Tuesday to force two Trump hotel management companies, which are accused in arbitration of "objectively horrific" mismanagement of the hotel, to drop $150 million in racketeering claims from the underlying proceeding.



Ithaca Capital Investments I SA, Ithaca Capital Investments II SA and their president, Florida lawyer Orestes Fintiklis, argue that Trump Panama Hotel Management LLC and Trump International Hotels Management LLC are trying to "bully, intimidate and harass"...

To view the full article, register now.